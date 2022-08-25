Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock worth $9,180,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.49. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

