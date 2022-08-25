Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 7,014 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

