Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

