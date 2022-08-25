DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises about 1.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DoubleVerify worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 88.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 163,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DoubleVerify by 14.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $40.79.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,879,685 shares of company stock worth $177,254,135. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

