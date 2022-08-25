DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Million

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $571,060.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,535.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00081261 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,709,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,485,811,641 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

