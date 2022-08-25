Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $120.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $228,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

