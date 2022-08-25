Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dycom Industries Price Performance
Dycom Industries stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $120.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.