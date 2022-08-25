Dynamite Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 36.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $4,684.60 and $28,282.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00493919 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.02049335 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005238 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

