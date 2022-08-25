Echelon Wealth Partners Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for CloudMD Software & Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.15 million.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$1.92.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

