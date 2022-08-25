Echelon Wealth Partners Weighs in on Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Get Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs alerts:

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

Shares of FCA stock opened at C$7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.