Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.14

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 42.14 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 319,603 shares changing hands.

Eckoh Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £122.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4,350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.15.

Eckoh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

