ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Down 5.8 %

ECN traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, hitting C$6.31. The company had a trading volume of 859,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,419. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 63.10. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.07.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.