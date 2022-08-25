Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boit C F David

Boit C F David reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Boit C F David’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.45. 8,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

