Egretia Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (EGT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $4,588.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Egretia Coin Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.