Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

ELAN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 303,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,604,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

