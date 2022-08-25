Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.
Electromed Price Performance
Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
