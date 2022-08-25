Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Announces Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

