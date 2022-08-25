Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. Electromed shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 4,469 shares.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

Electromed Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading

