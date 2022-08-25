Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.02. Electromed shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 4,469 shares.
The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
