Emercoin Price Hits $0.0177 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $878,963.07 and approximately $7,375.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00060609 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,760,255 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

