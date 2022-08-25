Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $1.61 million and $20,531.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

