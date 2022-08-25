Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.34

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Energi has a market cap of $18.90 million and approximately $153,710.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00106490 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00265219 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,676,422 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.