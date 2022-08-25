Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 150,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,961,902. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

