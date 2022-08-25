Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $36.79. Enova International shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 113,823 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Enova International Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
