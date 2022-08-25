Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.29

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and traded as high as $36.79. Enova International shares last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 113,823 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

