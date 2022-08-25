Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $100.93 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.