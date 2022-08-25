Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.07.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insider Activity at Entergy
In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Entergy Price Performance
Entergy stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.