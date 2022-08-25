Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Entergy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

