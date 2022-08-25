Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after buying an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,007,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

