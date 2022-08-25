EOS Force (EOSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $175,525.00

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, EOS Force has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $3.63 million and $175,525.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00106594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00266192 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce. The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io.

EOS Force Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

