Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading Up 0.4%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

