Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 211,274 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,274 shares during the period. Sotera Health accounts for 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.30% of Sotera Health worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

