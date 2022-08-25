Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.38. 37,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.