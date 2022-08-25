Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 196.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,961 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after buying an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

BAC traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 449,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. The company has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.