Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,569,000 after buying an additional 141,845 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.