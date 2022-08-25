Equitable Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 609.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,761 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 368,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,097. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.