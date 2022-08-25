Equitable Trust Co. Sells 537 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.34. 41,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

