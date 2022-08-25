Equitable Trust Co. Sells 771 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 114,606 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.80. 10,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

