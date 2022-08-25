Erika Schraner Acquires 3,805 Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Stock

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) insider Erika Schraner acquired 3,805 shares of Videndum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, with a total value of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

Videndum Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VID traded down GBX 12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,430 ($17.28). The company had a trading volume of 44,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,439. Videndum Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,545.52 ($18.67). The company has a market capitalization of £661.42 million and a PE ratio of 2,621.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Videndum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Videndum

VID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Videndum from GBX 1,590 ($19.21) to GBX 1,735 ($20.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

