Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.1 %

About Ero Copper

ERO stock opened at C$13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.