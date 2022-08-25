Erste Group Bank Lowers Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) to Hold

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

