Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBKOF. BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

