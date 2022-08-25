Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.75. 3,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

