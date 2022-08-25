Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of EL stock opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.
Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
