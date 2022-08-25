Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.