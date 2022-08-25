EUNO Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $849.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00238299 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,631,160,606 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.