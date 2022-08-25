Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 65,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 123,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGFEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

