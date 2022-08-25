EvenCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $89,404.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,313.96 and approximately $89,404.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00505753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.67 or 0.01989811 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005177 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

