Evercore ISI Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $55.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.51.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after purchasing an additional 518,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after purchasing an additional 329,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

