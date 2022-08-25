Evercore ISI Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $439.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $381.38 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 131.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

