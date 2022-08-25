EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $170,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $357,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

