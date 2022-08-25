Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$14.75. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.75, with a volume of 10,061 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$116.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

