Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

IPG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 231,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,377,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,601,000 after acquiring an additional 85,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

