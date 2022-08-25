Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.70. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 200 shares.

Exco Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.