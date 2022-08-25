EXMO Coin (EXM) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $64,061.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003804 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00078122 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (CRYPTO:EXM) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.