Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $5,497,500.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $111.59. 132,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

